Floyd County Schools reported that six students were recently selected for the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars program.
The summer learning program is open to high school seniors. It’s free of charge to participating seniors and students selected for the program receive an average of more than $60,000 in college scholarships.
Floyd County students honored by the program include Betsy Layne High School seniors Bretton Jervis and Karanda Newsome, Floyd Central High School students Lindsay Caudill and Kade Scott and Prestonsburg High School students Kobe Newsome and Erin West.
They went through a competitive application process that included written essays and, among other things, the evaluation of their grades and test scores.
Superintendent Danny Adkins congratulated the students in a press release, calling their selection an honor.
“Being selected to be a Governor’s Scholar is an honor,” his statement said, in part. “The application process is really a three-year compilation of grades, test scores, volunteering, activities and more. Students must present themselves on paper through their life choices and in their writing. These young men and women are dedicated individuals who will become whatever they choose to become.”
He encourages other students to apply for the program.
“We would love to see more students take advantage of this opportunity, of the Governor’s School for the Arts or for Entrepreneurs, the vocational competitions that are available and opportunities for students to show their talents in art, writing, math or music,” he said. “We want more students to see these as opportunities to push themselves. Why do we want them to push themselves? Because we know they’re amazing and that they’ll grow and see incredible results.”
This month, the school district also recognized Betsy Layne High School junior Maddie Duff, who was selected to join the Kentucky Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs this summer. She’s the first Floyd County student to earn the honor.
For more information about the program, visit, gsp.ky.gov.
