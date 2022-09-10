The Floyd County Health Department will be assisting staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department of Public Health in conducting a survey to assess the local community’s emotional well-being and public health needs after the recent devastating flash floods.

The Community Assessment for Public health Emergency Response (CASPER) is designed to rapidly assess the community’s health needs after a disaster.

Floyd County Health Department Public Health Director Martha Ellis said the survey is meant to measure preparedness and help her staff know how to best respond in times of disaster to help meet the community’s needs.

The survey will take place Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 10 in the communities of Garrett and Wayland.

The two-person survey teams will visit neighborhoods, going door-to-door, looking to locate respondent households within each census block.

Ellis said that she and Scott Young, FCHD’s environmentalist, will be conducting the survey in the Garrett and Wayland communities and will be wearing identification badges.

Ellis said the same survey will be conducted on-site at the Jenny Wiley Lodge, where many of the displaced flood victims are now located. This survey will be considered a convenience survey. Two of the FCHD’s nursing staff will be conducting that survey.

They will not be collecting any personal information and will only conduct the work during the daytime, Ellis said.

Ellis said community members who have questions about the CASPER survey or the teams visiting neighborhoods can call the FCHD at, (606) 886-2788.