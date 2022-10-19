Floyd County, Prestonsburg to purchase Thunder Ridge; company announces facility which could employ 50

It was announced Oct. 19 that the Floyd County Fiscal Court and City of Prestonsburg are in the process of purchasing the former Thunder Ridge property at no direct cost to Floyd County taxpayers — a move which officials said could create 50 jobs.
Floyd County and Prestonsburg has been awarded a $3 million Abandoned Mine Lands grant thanks to what Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said was the result of a joint effort by he, Rogers and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. The funding award was announced during the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Conference in Pikeville Oct. 19.
During the conference, Gov. Andy Beshear also announced that the company Boxvana has already committed to building a 200,000-square foot facility on the site which will employ 50 people.
“This is an award for the repurchase of the Thunder Ridge properties that Floyd County once owned,” Williams said.
The property is approximately 58 acres which are located out of the floodplain. Another plus, Williams said, is that most major infrastructure, such as commercial water, commercial sewer and electricity are already on-site and ready to go. Williams also said upgraded utility lines are on-site.
With the property being purchased through the grant program, Williams said, the property will be at no cost to the county.
“There’s no loans, there’s no bonds, zero debt or liability to Floyd County,” Williams said.
Williams and Stapleton have been working on the repurchase of the Thunder Ridge property for more than a year. The pair, Williams said, worked in close conjunction with the Cabinet for Economic Development, Beshear’s office and Special Advisor to the Governor Rocky Adkins.