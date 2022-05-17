Floyd County voters turned out on Tuesday, May 17, for the 2022 Kentucky primary election. Floyd County had a voter turnout of 30.66 percent with 42 of 42 precincts reporting. The unofficial results are as follows (n the multi-county races, only the Floyd County results are shown):

U.S. Senator (Republican)

John Schiess 31

Tami L. Stainfield 29

Arnold Blankenship 55

Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick 44

Paul W. Hamilton 71

Rand Paul 1,375

U.S. Representative (Republican)

Harold “Hal” Rogers 1,347

Jeannette Andrews 70

Brandon Russell Monhollen 62

Gerardo Serrano 78

Rich Van Dam 41

95th State Representative (Republican)

David Kelly Pennington 621

Brandon Spencer 859

Floyd County Sheriff (Republican)

John Hunt 894

Randy Woods 698

Floyd County Jailer (Republican)

Emmit Johnson 585

Zachary D. McCoy 757

Magistrate District 1 (Republican)

Clark Bradford 286

John T. Holland 263

Constable District 1 (Republican)

Johnny S. Johnson 145

Darvin Marsillet 153

Gary Wolfe 291

Magistrate District 4 (Republican)

Josh Murphy 120

William Hohenecker 38

Ivan McKinney 278

U.S. Senator (Democrat)

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 1,791

Charles Booker 2,672

Ruth Gao 321

John Merrill 859

Property Valuation Administrator (Democrat)

Stacy Meade 2,530

David A. Layne II 4,373

Floyd County Sheriff (Democrat)

John P. Hunt 5,138

Nathan Lafferty 1,929

Floyd County Jailer (Democrat)

Steve Little 3,700

Stuart “Bear” Halbert 3,389

Magistrate District 2 (Democrat)

Bob Johnson 554

Deanna Nicole Mullins 127

George Ousley 1,039

Constable District 2 (Democrat)

Gary Nelson 1,011

James Hoover 535

Randall Wright 100

Magistrate District 3 (Democrat)

Mike Tackett 1.321

Paul Little 519

Westley Little 226

Constable District 3 (Democrat)

Ernie Ray Moore 851

Wm. Russell “Boochie” Hall 301

Ronald Wright 120

Chase Sheppard 189

Harold G. Hall 518

Magistrate District 4 (Democrat)

William Lee Slone 693

Ronnie Akers 999

Constable District 4 (Democrat)

Allred “Junebug” Newsom 994

Steve Hall 626

Floyd County District Judge (Non-partisan)

Zachary G. Ousley 1,726

A. Brandis Bradley 2,425

Tyler Green 4,675