Floyd County voters turned out on Tuesday, May 17, for the 2022 Kentucky primary election. Floyd County had a voter turnout of 30.66 percent with 42 of 42 precincts reporting. The unofficial results are as follows (n the multi-county races, only the Floyd County results are shown):
U.S. Senator (Republican)
John Schiess 31
Tami L. Stainfield 29
Arnold Blankenship 55
Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick 44
Paul W. Hamilton 71
Rand Paul 1,375
U.S. Representative (Republican)
Harold “Hal” Rogers 1,347
Jeannette Andrews 70
Brandon Russell Monhollen 62
Gerardo Serrano 78
Rich Van Dam 41
95th State Representative (Republican)
David Kelly Pennington 621
Brandon Spencer 859
Floyd County Sheriff (Republican)
John Hunt 894
Randy Woods 698
Floyd County Jailer (Republican)
Emmit Johnson 585
Zachary D. McCoy 757
Magistrate District 1 (Republican)
Clark Bradford 286
John T. Holland 263
Constable District 1 (Republican)
Johnny S. Johnson 145
Darvin Marsillet 153
Gary Wolfe 291
Magistrate District 4 (Republican)
Josh Murphy 120
William Hohenecker 38
Ivan McKinney 278
U.S. Senator (Democrat)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 1,791
Charles Booker 2,672
Ruth Gao 321
John Merrill 859
Property Valuation Administrator (Democrat)
Stacy Meade 2,530
David A. Layne II 4,373
Floyd County Sheriff (Democrat)
John P. Hunt 5,138
Nathan Lafferty 1,929
Floyd County Jailer (Democrat)
Steve Little 3,700
Stuart “Bear” Halbert 3,389
Magistrate District 2 (Democrat)
Bob Johnson 554
Deanna Nicole Mullins 127
George Ousley 1,039
Constable District 2 (Democrat)
Gary Nelson 1,011
James Hoover 535
Randall Wright 100
Magistrate District 3 (Democrat)
Mike Tackett 1.321
Paul Little 519
Westley Little 226
Constable District 3 (Democrat)
Ernie Ray Moore 851
Wm. Russell “Boochie” Hall 301
Ronald Wright 120
Chase Sheppard 189
Harold G. Hall 518
Magistrate District 4 (Democrat)
William Lee Slone 693
Ronnie Akers 999
Constable District 4 (Democrat)
Allred “Junebug” Newsom 994
Steve Hall 626
Floyd County District Judge (Non-partisan)
Zachary G. Ousley 1,726
A. Brandis Bradley 2,425
Tyler Green 4,675