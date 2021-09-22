Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams announced recently that Floyd County has received a portion of its American Recovery Plan funding, or ARP funding.

The funds will go a long way to help with water and sewer projects throughout the county, as well as attract new businesses to the area, Williams said.

“Opportunity creates more opportunity, and that’s exactly what’s happening here.” said Williams.

With the recent opening of The Prestonsburg Passage, Williams is courting businesses who are looking to relocate to Floyd County.

“We have had conversations with other businesses that are wanting to locate in the area near the battlefield and the trail, and we’re currently working with them about trying to locate some small businesses out there,” Williams said.

Floyd County is also looking at various properties throughout the county that could be developed.

“Actually, we have two sites. The site across from Drains Unlimited, we began brushing that. Floyd County purchased that probably 15 years ago. It’s six acres, so we’ve jumped back in and started prepping that site, because we’ve had an interest from several businesses wanting to locate to Floyd County,” said Williams.

The court is also continuing to look into reacquiring the now defunct Thunder Ridge Raceway. However, Judge Williams stressed Floyd County would not be burdened by the purchase.

“One thing I want to make perfectly clear is, at no time will we borrow, or put any more debt on Floyd County,” Williams said.

The Thunder Ridge Raceway, is 53 acres of prime industrial land, with most hookups like three-phase-electric for power, and commercial water and sewer lines already in place.

“That property, as far as industrial sites go, it is the number one industrial site currently available in Eastern Kentucky,” said Williams.

Floyd County recently received nearly half of its ARP funding which was around $3.4 million. With the county continually trying to attract new business and with funding now available, look for positive changes in the landscape of Floyd County.