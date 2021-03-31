This week, Floyd County was one of many communities selected to receive state funding to help improve parks and outdoor spaces across the Commonwealth.
On March 29, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Floyd County and 40 other communities have been selected to receive a portion of more than $4.3 million for projects to improve its parks and outdoor spaces.
According to the announcement, Floyd County will receive approximately $44,071 to build a community shelter with picnic tables, add an ADA accessible playground and construct a sidewalk connecting the parking lot to the shelter, buildings and playgrounds.
“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” said Gov. Beshear. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family.”
The funding, the announcement said, is from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide crucial funding for communities in every corner of Kentucky,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “We are grateful these funds will upgrade Kentucky parks with accessible trails, playgrounds and more for every Kentuckian to enjoy.”
According to the announcement, to receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.
