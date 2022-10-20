The Floyd County Republican Party held its second Lincoln Day Dinner Oct. 13 at the Wilkinson-Stumbo Convention Center at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.
State Director for U.S. Senator Rand Paul Rob Givens served as keynote speaker for the dinner. Givens, a native of Louisville, is responsible for leading the official staff in the Commonwealth and providing advice and coordination on legislation that benefits constituents.
Several candidates running for local and statewide office on the GOP ticket were also in attendance for the dinner.
Kentucky State Treasurer Alison Ball, a Floyd County native, was recognized at the event as the recipient of the inaugural Prentess and Christine Ball Award of Excellence, named in honor of her grandparents. Prestonsburg attorney and longtime Ball family friend Mickey McGuire and Floyd County GOP Chair Amber Rose Burchett presented Alison Ball with the award.
Election worker Jason Adams was awarded the “Outstanding Poll Worker Award,” while Linda Rose was awarded the ”Unsung Hero Award,” for her contributions to Floyd County’s Republican Party.