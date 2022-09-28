The Floyd County Republican Party is inviting members of the public to attend its Lincoln Day Dinner on Oct. 13 at the Jenny Wiley State Park Convention Center.
The event will feature Rob Givens, senior advisor for Rand Paul for Senate, and guests invited include Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, state Rep. Savannah Maddox, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.
The event will begin with a general reception at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $65 and may be purchased by contacting the Floyd County Republican Party at, (606) 369-2008, by either calling or texting. For more information, visit the Floyd County Republican Part’s facebook page or email, chairmanfloydgop@gmail.com
Tickets will be available at the door.