Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd announces the results for Floyd County Schools’ middle school academic team students who competed in the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC) District Governor’s Cup on Jan. 15.

Floyd County middle schools are in two districts. District 85 consists of Adams Middle, Allen Elementary and Duff-Allen Central Elementary. District 86 has Betsy Layne Elementary, John M Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary.

“Congratulations Duff-Allen Central Elementary, District 85 champs,” Shepherd said. “This team earned Future Problem Solving champs, Quick Recall champs and overall champs. Congratulations to all the students who advanced to regional competition. We want to thank the administration, staff, parents and volunteers from Adams Middle for hosting the event.”

Shepherd also congratulated the District 86 winners.

“Congratulations Stumbo Elementary, overall champs,” she said.

“Congratulations Betsy Layne Elementary, Quick Recall champs. And congratulations South Floyd Elementary and Stumbo Elementary as they tied for Future Problem Solving champs. This was an amazing split in District 86.

“We want to congratulate all the students who are advancing to regional competition for written assessment too,” she said.

Shepherd also asked people to come out and support these students as they move into regionals.

“I’ve been working with academics in Floyd County Schools for about 10 years and would like to encourage people to attend these events. You will see some smart, hardworking students competing and you’ll be amazed at what these students know.” she said. “We are so proud of our academic team students and are happy to have academic competitions operate in a more familiar manner. Please come out and support these students for regional competition on Feb. 5.”