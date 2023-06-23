The Floyd County Schools District announced last week “a pioneering partnership” with the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) Dual Credit Academy that offers dual credit classes, homework help and tutoring services to all Floyd County high school students, according to a statement from the district.

The partnership encompasses all Floyd County high schools, including the School of Innovation, Renaissance Learning Center, Area Technology Center and the Virtual Academy, and will enable students to simultaneously earn high school and college credits, the statement said.

In a move designed to solidify the academic success of students, the statement said,UPike's PLEXUSS program will provide every Floyd County high school student with one hour of free tutoring per

month, plus unlimited help with their homework. The program will offer indispensable academic support to Floyd County students, “fostering an environment that promotes learning and growth,” according to a press release.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said the partnership is “a monumental step in creating a multitude of opportunities for our students.”

“Dual credit classes, combined with the PLEXUSS program, equips our students with the tools they need to excel in their academic journeys," said. "UPike’s commitment to provide one hour of free tutoring per month demonstrates their dedication to our students' educational success. It's not just about the coursework, but also ensuring our students have the support they need."

Another “exceptional advantage” of the partnership is the financial support it provides, She[herd said.. Students who submit their KHEAA dual credit scholarships to UPike will have the tuition for any additional classes taken that term covered by the university.

Also, students who complete at least five dual credit hours through UPike, maintaining a B or better, will automatically qualify for an annual $3,200 scholarship for up to four years if they choose to continue their undergraduate studies at UPike.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for our students," Shepherd said. "It alleviates a significant financial burden and provides a clear path for those who wish to continue their studies at UPike."

In alignment with the partnership, all Floyd County high school administrators, counselors, and teachers will receive training on scheduling and accessing PLEXUSS tutoring sessions, ensuring seamless integration and optimum utilization.

"This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and equity,” she continued. “We are dedicated to enhancing our students' educational journeys every step of the way."