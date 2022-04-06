With the Kentucky General Assembly all but wrapped up for this session, the legislature has put forth its 2022-2024 Biennial Highway Construction Plan.

Eastern Kentucky will receive a large chunk of funding for roads and infrastructure projects, particularly Floyd County. Several major projects are included in the plan just in Floyd County alone totaling more than $50 million.

95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, who was instrumental in securing funding for Floyd County, stated though not finalized, the plan is on its way to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk for either his signature or veto, Though Laferty doesn’t see the governor taking such an action.

“Assuming it remains intact, Floyd County is set to receive over $50 million to build roads, school safety lanes, bridges and to erect guardrails. Of course, that will include the design and construction of the Mountain Parkway,” Laferty said.

Beshear has stated on his numerous visits to the area that he wants to see a four-lane Mountain Parkway extended from Salyersville to Prestonsburg during his tenure. Those extensions are included in the construction plan and will cost approximately $25 million for the expansion.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said he is excited for the plan, especially the expansion of the Mountain Parkway.

“Anytime we can improve the road system from central Kentucky to eastern Kentucky, it increases our opportunities to do business with central Kentucky,” Williams said.

There are some much needed infrastructure projects in the plan, such as a bridge project on Ky. 2557 that will cost $1,540,000. Another bridge project on Ky. 3 near CSX Railroad is set for 2023 at a cost of $6,765,000. A $38,000 bridge project at Marthas Vineyard and Bull Creek is scheduled for completion in 2023.

There are several projects for new guardrails to be installed on the roads throughout Floyd County. The projects will take place on Ky. 404, Ky. 1427, Ky. 680 and Ky.194, just to name a few.

A new intersection is also set to be constructed on U.S. 23 at the entrance to Betsy Layne High school, which has been the site of ongoing traffic problems, including crashes. The total cost of the project is $2,400,000 and is slated to be completed in 2022.

“I’m really excited about the intersection at Betsy Layne, just for the safety of the kids. The intersection was poorly designed to begin with and hopefully they can get it corrected,” said Williams.

Laferty, a graduate of Betsy Layne, met with transportation officials along with administrators from Betsy Layne High School about what improvements could be made.

“As a graduate of Betsy Layne High School, I can speak first hand as to just how long the students have been waiting for a safer way to get to and from school,” she said. “After meeting with our local transportation department, the county magistrate, and the administration at Betsy Layne High School, a plan to construct a new intersection on U.S. 23 near the entrance of Betsy Layne is in the works and funded by the road plan. John M. Stumbo Elementary will be poised to receive a school safety bus lane by way of a project also listed on the road plan when spot improvements are made to Ky. 979 between Branhams Creek and John M. Stumbo. Right-of-way is currently being purchased for this project.”

Williams also acknowledged the tireless work of state legislators 29th Dist. state Sen. Johnnie L. Turner and Laferty, who helped secure funding for the projects.