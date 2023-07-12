The Floyd County Board of Education unanimously approved at its June meeting the purchase of school supplies for all students attending Floyd County Schools for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
"We are thrilled to once again extend our support to students and families by providing school supplies for all students,” Floyd County School Superintendent Anna Shepherd said. “From preschool to 12th grade, every student will have access to the necessary supplies for the 2023-2024 academic year. These supplies, essential for their education, will be made available through our ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) program. This initiative aims to eliminate potential barriers that families may face."
Shepherd said students attending Floyd County school in grades 5-12 will also receive devices and backpacks. The backpacks were funded by ARH McDowell, ARH Our Lady of the Way and ARH Highlands, she said. The devices, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to students during the first week of school.
Students in preschool through 4th grade will have classroom devices only. Any family that needs help purchasing backpacks for their student or students in preschool through 4th grade should contact the district office at, (606) 886-2354.
"Thanks to our ESSR II funds, the dedicated efforts of our Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinators and our community champions, we are tirelessly working to help students and families overcome any barriers to learning,” Shepherd said. “We value our partnership with families and want them to know that we are here to offer assistance and support whenever needed."