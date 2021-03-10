Recently, Floyd County, like much of Eastern Kentucky was devastated by flooding due to the large amounts of rain which has left a large portion of the county reeling. However, county residents and officials have been united in their efforts in helping the community heal amidst the fallout.
On March 8, Floyd County Judge-Executive provided an update on the county’s flood recovery efforts which have been ongoing now for more than a week.
“I first want to thank everyone that’s been out helping their neighbors,” Williams said. “We have a lot of folks who have been displaced, we have a lot of folks who have lost everything they had in their homes and it appears that we’re going to have anywhere from 150 to 200 homes that have been flooded here in Floyd County.”
According to Williams, the county has crews out doing assessments and the court is asking any individual who has sustained water damage inside their home to please call the judge-executive’s office at, (606) 866-9193.
“We have to get someone out to do an assessment and we have to meet a threshold, in order for FEMA to come in and give individual assistance,” Williams said. “So by us getting these numbers up, that we can get over to FEMA. That then means they can help you folks individually.”
Williams said the court is also asking individuals to begin cleaning up any trash or debris that may have been left due to the flooding. County residents can deliver trash to the Floyd County landfill free of charge, as long as it’s flooding-related he added.
“Just tell them at the landfill that it’s flooding-related and we are going to offering free dumping there for about a week or so, you can go ahead and remove that material,” Williams said. “I know a lot of folks are waiting for our crews to get out there. Just take some pictures before you remove the material from the home and haul it off to the landfill. We can use those pictures because that’s all we would need.”
According to Williams, the county is trying to assemble a team in order to get out in the county and do a garbage pickup. He added that county hopes to have everyone in place here in the next couple of days in order to assist any individuals who may not have someone to help.
“Our resources are spread thin right now. Our people are working around the clock and we’ve got contractors hired, we’re trying to hire additional folks to get out there help with the pickup,” Williams said. “Hopefully we can get everything in place no later than Wednesday or Thursday and once we get those folks in place, then we’ll be sending trucks around to pickup the debris around the homes.”
Williams also wanted to thank the county’s local churches and its members that have stepped up to help with the county’s centralized flooding relief efforts which is locate dat the Floyd County Community Center in Martin.
“We’ve opened the center up and we should have cleaning supplies and everything that you would need there,” Williams said. “You can come down to the community center and get what you need or you can reach out to Missy Allen on Facebook. Missy is heading up the effort and I appreciate everything that she’s doing and everything these other churches are doing to step up and help.
“We need individuals to step up and volunteer over the course of the next week to help man the community center and get people what they need,” he added.
One local church, the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, recently set up shop on Friday, March 5, at the Minnie Ballpark in the Drift area in order to give out supplies, jugs of water, as well as provided a free meal to those individuals that dropped by. According to Stephanie Akers, one of the organizers, said the drive was setup to just try and provide some relief for those individuals hit the hardest.
“We started at around 1 p.m. today (Friday) and things have went pretty fast,” Akers said. “It’s just been nice helping people and everyone that has stopped by has been nothing but grateful.”
Akers said that the drive was made possible due to all the donations from community and church members, as well as the Big Creek Mission in Wheelwright, which she said donated a ton of food.
Williams said that he wanted to thank Walmart and People’s Bank of Prestonsburg for their donations in the flood relief efforts.
According to Williams, there are a number of items that individuals can donate, as the flooding relief efforts could use the donations.
“Gift cards go a long way. A lot of folks have cleaning supplies, but they need essentials and we need gift cards,” Williams said. “Even if it’s just a $10 gift card, that’s great. We can give folks a few $10 or $20 gift cards, that will help the families get some essentials that they need.”
Other items in which Williams said can be donated that are needed include:
• Used washers or dryers
• Microwaves
• Other small or large appliances
• Lightly used clothing
• Dog and cat food
Lastly, Williams wanted to thank the residents of Floyd County. According to him, a number of people have called his office to inquire about how they can help with relief efforts.
“I just want to thank everyone that has stepped up and helped their neighbors,” Williams said. “I know a lot of folks might not have a ton of money or food to donate. But the one thing you can do, and people have, is donate your time … that can go a long way.”
