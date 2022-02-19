Prestonsburg AARP Chapter members organized virtual One-on-One Zoom meetings with their legislators seeking support on critical issues for Kentuckians 50+ in the General Assembly. The annual AARP Kentucky Lobby Week remains virtual and focuses on urgent needs of the state’s 430,000 AARP members and all Kentuckians 50+.
John and Jean Rosenberg joined by Dr. Gangadhar and Surekha Maddiwar of Prestonsburg via Zoom with Sen. Johnnie Turner (Dist. 29) and Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty (Dist. 95) in the Capitol. The virtual meetings were an opportunity to for legislators to connect with and hear personal concerns of their local constituents. Among the issues and pending legislation discussed included: Home delivered meals, access to health care, retirement security, high-speed internet access, consumer utility costs, and family caregivers needs.
Prioritizing nursing home needs to improve COVID-19 safety measures and grow their workforce to adequately take care of nursing home residents. Kentucky needs more long-term care options that help people live independently as they age.
Addressing the high costs of prescription drugs and supporting bills (House Bill 42/Senate Bill 126) establishing emergency affordable insulin program to help diabetics that are uninsured or have self-funded plans with high deductibles afford insulin.
Volunteers urged their legislators to act on supporting House Bill 163 on taxing retirement income, opposing House Bill 341 removing consumer protections in utility rate cases before the Public Service Commission, and supporting House Bill 163 tax fairness for retirees by reinstating tax free income for retirees, and appropriations for high-speed internet access. AARP Kentucky’s full legislative agenda is available, here: