Floyd County community members rallied together Aug. 5 to welcome home Darrin Lawson, a local hero who was severely injured in the line of duty during a shooting at Allen on June 30, an incident which left three other officers and a K9 unit dead, and several responders injured.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, who was in attendance at the event, said the community wanted to show that it leaves no one behind, even in the wake of the recent flooding devastations. Stapleton said the people of Floyd County remember those who serve and protect the community.
“This is another situation where you have a young man who ran to the fire instead of away from it,” said Stapleton.
Stapleton said Lawson has a long road ahead of him, but he is welcomed back by his community members as a show of support that the community stands with him and is glad to see him coming home.
“We hopes it helps him get fired up,” said Stapleton. “We hope this rally of support helps his work ethic on his journey to recovery.”