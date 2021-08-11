As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Floyd County, the spotlight begins to focus more on the vaccinated versus unvaccinated.

There are in the neighborhood of 90 million Americans who still haven’t received the vaccine according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Floyd County has seen a continuous rise in cases as the new delta variant has swept through Eastern Kentucky.

As of Aug. 9, the Floyd County Health Department reported, 16 new daily cases which brings the total confirmed positive to 4,031. Three of the 16 have been fully vaccinated. There are 27 people currently hospitalized, two of whom are under the age of 18.

Due to Floyd County having one of the highest incidence rates in Kentucky, Heath Department officials are advising all persons testing positive to please make those exposed aware so they can properly quarantine.

The FCHD report the majority of the cases are occurring because people are symptomatic and still in public settings, which in turn is potentially infecting others throughout the community.

The delta variant, now the most dominant strain of virus in the US, has caused some states to reissue mask mandates and certain restrictions.

According to the CDC, the delta is more transmissible than the original coronavirus.

The FCHD recommends following CDC guidelines which include:

1. Avoid large crowds

2. Wash hands frequently

3. Wear a mask

4. Stand six feet apart

For more information on vaccination or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, call the Floyd County Health Department at, (606) 886-2788