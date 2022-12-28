As frigid temperatures gripped the region over the holiday weekend, several areas in Floyd County suffered frozen pipes and are now without water.

Officials with Southern Water District began to receive calls over frozen pipes as early as Friday, Dec. 23, from the Left Beaver community, all the way to Weeksbury.

According to SWD Chairman Jeff Prater, crews battled through wind chill temps of -20 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will remain on scene until water is fully restored to the affected areas.

“The field personnel have worked all weekend responding to leaks and frozen pipes,” Prater said. “The bitter cold temperatures that we experienced this past weekend were far below what we consider normal.”

Not only are SWD officials concerned about extended sub-arctic temperatures lasting for days, there’s concern about what will happen when the ground thaws, which, according to Prater, can cause serious damage as well.

“There were a lot of lines that were frozen. The other concern is extended bitter cold temps can cause the ground to freeze.” Prater continued, “When it begins to thaw, it causes the ground to shift. Sometimes, this breaks water lines.”

Crews have worked around the clock trying to restore water, however, temperatures well below freezing have been making progress difficult.

“The bitter cold makes it very challenging to work outside,” Prater said. “Add in the wind, it’s very difficult for the crews. They were in sub-zero wind chill temperatures trying to restore water. I commend them for their hard work,” said Prater.

“We would expect there to be problems until the ground thaws back out. That shifting soil can break lines,” Prater said.

Officials have no exact timeline of when water could be restored, however, Prater said it could be up to a couple of days. SWD also received assistance from crews from Mountain Water District in Pike County, which will help expedite the process. The district’s employees, Prater said, have been working as hard as possible to resolve the problems.

“They have worked really hard to try to respond to the problems and calls, as timely as possible,” Prater said. “They have done a good job restoring water to customers.”