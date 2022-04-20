Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams signed a Proclamation on Tuesday, April 12, celebrating April as East Kentucky PRIDE Month and, specifically for Floyd County, April 11 through the 16 as Floyd County Spring Cleanup week.

“The past two years have been challenging to say the least, however, as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic an issue that was present prior to 2020 but has seemingly only worsened is the trash, prevalent throughout our county.” Williams said.

Williams explained that steps are being taken to alleviate these issues through the county’s litter abatement program.

One project currently underway has involved getting Floyd County students actively engaged by educating and helping them to gain a greater understanding of the importance of keeping Floyd County clean through poster contests, essays and the “Trash for Cash” initiative. The “Trash for Cash” program encourages school groups and clubs to select a section of highway, pick up garbage for a specific number of miles, and get paid $50 per mile for their group.

Williams thanked all the businesses who are helping make this program possible, and noted that all businesses are invited and encouraged to participate.

Representatives from Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Floyd County Schools, and Teddy Pack, Floyd County PRIDE Coordinator, have been working with the Fiscal Court to develop the student initiatives.

Any business wanting to help with this student initiative can call the Floyd County Judge-Executive’s office at, (606) 886-9193.