Floyd County Jailer Steve Little promoted three of his staff members at the Floyd County Detention Center back on March 27, however, due to ongoing maintenance at the jail, the ceremony was held April 11.
Casey Hutchinson and Preston Pridemore were promoted to the rank of sergeant, while Sgt. Keisha Bostic was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
Little said the ceremony was the first of its kind for jail, and thanked his staff for their continued efforts to improve the facility.
“I want to start by saying I appreciate my employees. I think they’ve come a long way in the last three and a half months, and they jumped right in,” Little said. “They know what my goal is.”
The three officers were presented with a promotional plaque, along with a new badge with their rank and number.
“The three employees today I want to recognize definitely deserve this promotion,” Little said.