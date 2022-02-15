A Floyd County duo was arrested recently on several charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court documents, Prestonsburg Police Officer David Adams was patrolling when he saw a vehicle parked and running in the parking lot of the Double Kwik and found that the man sitting in the driver’s seat, James Matthew Woods, 38, of Ky. 1428, Allen, had an active warrant for his arrest.

Adams wrote that he made contact with Woods and the woman sitting in the passenger seat, Ashley Taylor, 32, also of Ky. 1428, Allen.

Adams wrote that when Woods exited the vehicle, he told the officer he had marijuana in his pocket and Adams saw a glass pipe sticking out of Taylor’s boot.

The citation said Officer J. Chaffins examined the vehicle with his K9 unit and the K9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

The citation said that, during a search of the vehicle, officers found a medicine container which had a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a white powder substance was found which field tested positive for fentanyl. Adams wrote that there was also a suboxone pill in the container, as well as an unknown white powder substance which was sent to the Kentucky State Police Lab for testing.

Adams wrote that cash was found “everywhere” throughout the vehicle and cash was found on Woods’ person, all of which totaled $700. In addition, Adams wrote, a Ruger 9mm handgun was found, along with two sets of scales.

The citation said neither Woods nor Taylor claimed ownership of the drugs.

Taylor was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woods was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of marijuana, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.