Several educators and administrators were presented with the Stilwell Honorary Service Medal at the October 24 meeting of the Floyd Board of Education.

The award is named in honor of late University of Kentucky professor Bill Stilwell, who, with his signature red suspenders, helped tremendously to advance schools in Kentucky behind the scenes, yet, never sought recognition.

Associate Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education David Couch, was joined by Courtney DeRossett from the Kentucky Education Technology Systems (KETS), to present the awards.

The winners were presented with special commemorative medals, which Couch admits have a military-type twist, for their service in-classroom and out-of-the-classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The best honor I got as a U.S. Army Officer was the Meritorious Service Medal for Operation Desert Storm,” Couch said. “The Stilwell Service Award is the equivalent to the Meritorious Service Medal.

“We’ve had great fun over the years awarding folks who have done really super and meritorious things behind the scenes,” Couch said.

Due to the nursing shortage, the board also voted on a motion by Board Chair Linda Gearheart, to reconvene the Allied Health program at Prestonsburg High School.

The program will allow students to graduate from PHS as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). The board voted unanimously to reconvene the program.

The members also received an update on the new Floyd County bus garage from RossTarrant Architects. The next phase of the project is slated to be bid on Dec. 6, with a July 2023 completion as of now.