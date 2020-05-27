The Floyd County Fiscal Court started its annual budgeting process for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1, holding the first reading of the county’s new budget during a May 19 meeting.
The $18 million budget, which could be changed prior to a second reading and vote, projects an increase of about $500,000 for the county overall, compared to the current fiscal year budget. It reports that the county expects to receive and spend about $18 million. The current fiscal year budget totaled $17.5 million when it was approved in 2019.
The amount of coal severance funding the county expects to receive is projected to be about $600,000 less than the county received this year.
The Kentucky Department for Local Government reports that the county actually received $875,600 in coal severance and $300,000 in mineral severance for the current fiscal year.
The new budget projects the county will receive $300,000 in coal severance, $500,000 in mineral severance and $1.3 million in county road aid in the next fiscal year.
“It will be down substantially, from where it has been, and it appears that the Redhawk shutdown is not going to be something that’s going to be on a temporary basis. It’s going to be at least a year,” said Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
He said the county will have to “make do” with the funds it receives.
“But we will have to make do with what we go and I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to see some reductions in some funds going forward,” he said.
He reported, however, that the state is providing $300 million funding to counties and cities to help them overcome extra costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local governments have to apply through the Kentucky Department for Local Government for the funding, which is available to cover COVID-19-related expenses from March 1 through Dec. 30. The funding will be allocated to city and county governments based on population size as recorded in the most recent census data, the state reported.
“Hopefully that can plug some holes in our budget for the next 12 months,” Williams told the fiscal court.
In the proposed budget, the fiscal court expects to carry forward $2.7 million from this fiscal year, when it ends on June 30, into the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1. The amount of funding carry forward is about $300,000 more than was appropriated as carry-forward into the current fiscal year.
The proposed budget allots expenses totaling $6.97 million in the general fund, $3.5 million in the road fund, $2.5 million in the jail fund, and $1.78 million in Local Government Economic Assistance Funds.
It also allots $1.2 million in federal disaster funds, as well as $1.5 million in a construction fund; $348,000 in E911; $100,000 for water and sewer; $34,700 in state and federal grants and $16,000 in a revolving loan fund.
The projected federal disaster funding increased by $870,000 million over the current fiscal year and the jail budget is expected to increase by $100,000 to $2.5 million.
Other revenues in the proposed budget shows the fiscal court expects no change in property or motor vehicle taxes (budgeted at $2.4 million); no change in transient room taxes (budgeted at $100,000) and no change in an occupational tax it shared with Martin County (budgeted at $50,000), compared to the current fiscal year budget.
The proposed budget shows a projected $1.2 million in revenues from the county’s insurance premium tax for the upcoming fiscal year. The fiscal court also expects to get $430,000 from housing state prisoners and $617,000 from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
In the budget, trash collections are budgeted at $2.18 million, transportation cabinet revenue is budgeted at $200,000, and revenue from the Local Government Economic Development fund is budgeted at $643,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.