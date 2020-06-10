On June 3, the Floyd County Fiscal Court’s FaceBook page shared some of the work that fiscal court officials have been doing within county during the COVID-19 pandemic, for which Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the county should be reimbursed.
According to court officials, Williams ventured out into Floyd County to deliver food, drinks and masks on behalf of the Floyd Fiscal Court.
Since the pandemic began, the county’s senior citizens program has delivered approximately 335 meals per day to senior citizens, with a total of more than 17,000 meals delivered over the course of the pandemic. Approximately $200,000 has also been allocated to food pantries throughout the county.
More than 1,000 masks have been delivered throughout the county to senior citizens and health clinics. According to officials if anyone is in need of a mask, visit your local senior citizen center and one will be given to you.
During the court’s meeting on June 4, the court voted to approve Williams signing into a blanket MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with the Kentucky Department for Local Government for the reimbursement funds that the county has incurred. That will include overtime used for employees, PPE, the funds the court is currently spending for the senior citizen programs and different expenses such as those. Those reimbursement funds will come from the state’s share of the funds awarded through the CARES Act.
According to Williams, Floyd County could possible be reimbursed for up to $1.2 million regarding COVID-19 related expenses and those funds will help reimburse the fiscal court for the wages for those who are preparing and delivering meals to senior citizens.
