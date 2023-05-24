A new ordinance addressing age-old solid waste problems will soon go into effect in Floyd County,

The ordinance was given a second reading and approval at the Floyd County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting May 17, but officials will give residents a little time to get familiar with the new rules before enforcement begins.

“I would like to get the information out there and give folks 60 days to understand this is what’s going to be happening in 60 days, and we’re going to be stepping up enforcement, and we’re going to have boots on the ground,” said Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

The ordinance, which replaces one passed in July 2004, says the current solid waste collection system, “does not adequately serve the citizens of Floyd County and cannot serve the needs of this county as it pertains to the protection of our environment, as well as the protection of the public health and welfare of the citizens residing therein.”

Under the ordinance, residents are prohibited from storing, collecting, disposing, maintaining or displaying any solid waste materials on any property in Floyd County. Agricultural operations are exempt from the ordinance, and commercial industries built around recycling, such as metal yards, must put fencing around the business.

“This storage, collection, disposal, maintenance or display … shall be punishable by the provisions set out herein and shall be considered as a public nuisance, which may be abated in this ordinance.”

The ordinance also prohibits the dumping of garbage on any premises in the county and on public rights-of-way of county roads and streams. Junked vehicles, mobile/manufactured homes or campers will also be prohibited on any property for more than 30 days.

Also not allowed are structures that are “unfit and unsafe for human habitation, occupancy, or use” and that are “dangerous or injurious to the health or safety” of their occupants, neighbors or other residents.

The goal of the ordinance is to clean up Floyd County, WIlliams said.

“We don’t want to put a burden on anyone,” he said. “We want to work with you to get your place cleaned up, or if there’s anything we can do to help. But we can’t come out on people’s personal property and start picking up trash. We’ll do what we can.”

Violators will be served with a written notice that will include a correction order allowing a reasonable time, generally 14 days, to repair and improve the premises or structure and make it safe.

“If, however, the violation constitutes an immediate danger to the health and well-being of the community, said notice shall demand abatement within seventy-two (72) hours,” the ordinance says.

If residents fail to clean up their property after 14 days, they will be fined $100 to $200 per day until the nuisance is corrected, according to the ordinance.

“The correction of the unsafe condition in the structure or on the premises prior to the time for correction as set forth in the notice herein shall be considered compliance with the provisions of this ordinance and no further action shall be taken,” the ordinance says.

Violators can be fined between $100 and $200 if the nuisance remains after 14 days. If the problem has not been corrected after 60 days, the nuisance will be corrected by Floyd County Code Enforcement, and a lien will be placed against the property owner to reimburse the county for taking corrective action.

After six months, the fiscal court will initiate the lien through the court system if the landowner has not made arrangements to pay the county for work done to correct the nuisance and satisfy any liens or additional costs.

The ordinance also creates a five-member code enforcement board, which has the authority to issue remedial orders and impose civil fines as a method of enforcing the ordinance. The board can also hold hearings to determine if there has been a violation of the ordinance and has the power to subpoena violators, witnesses and evidence.