The Floyd County Fiscal Court has begun the process of updating its nuisance ordinance with changes that would allow the county to take action against the owners of those properties.

During its April 19 meeting, the court held first reading of an updated ordinance, which according to Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, essentially is the same as the existing ordinance, with two significant changes.

First, in order to be in compliance with state law, the county will have to institute and appoint a three-member board to oversee code enforcement, he said.

Second, he said, will be the addition of a fine process to the county’s rules on nuisance properties.

“The court will have the ability to impose fines, whereas we don’t now,” Williams said.

There will likely have to be a work session to discuss the ordinance, Williams said, and final approval will likely come later this year.

County Attorney Keith Bartley provided the magistrates with a copy of the ordinances from several different communities to provide the court with some alternatives and ideas they may want to institute as they go through the process of updating the ordinance.

During a March meeting, Williams said nuisance properties and trash in the community are more than eyesores.

“ We have to do better in trying to get this county cleaned up. We’re going backwards. We can’t attract employers, businesses.”

Williams said it is disappointing when children are asked to “do better” and do what they can to succeed, but the environment in which they live is “filth and nastiness.”

“I think what happens is we clean the county up physically, it cleans a lot of our problems up mentally with a lot of these kids,” he said in March.

The court learned that, during the recent spring cleanup, the county took in 313 tons of trash, compared to approximately 260 tons in the previous spring cleanup.

Williams said he would like for the county to obtain a dump truck in order to go out and pick up larger items from residents who request it.

All the cleanup efforts and the ordinance, he said, are a part of an overall initiative the county is attempting to undertake.