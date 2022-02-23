Trash was the main topic of discussion at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court. After the New Year’s Day Flood, what progress was made from the previous event, found its way back into the creeks and hollows, officials said.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams addressed the trash issue and laid out the county’s plan to combat the many dilapidated buildings, properties and eyesores, some of which are easily visible.

“The Floyd County Fiscal Court will have the initiative this year to get our county cleaned up,” said Williams. He continued, “The trash issue that we’re facing in Eastern Kentucky, and it’s not just Eastern Kentucky, it’s everywhere, is the fault of COVID-19. With COVID, people are creating so much more waste, we’re eating out more, it’s just been a major issue.”

The Floyd County Cleanup, which will be held April 11-16, will be a countywide effort to beautify the area. Volunteers as well as county officials will participate in the cleanup and the public is invited to attend.

According to Williams, a bill sponsored by Dist. 31 state Sen. Phillip Wheeler passed through the legislature last year giving Floyd County the ability to change an ordinance to allow for fines to be levied against those caught illegally dumping.

However, it has not always been as simple to enforce trash cleanup around properties that are considered to be dilapidated.

“In the past, what we’ve had to do is, those we had working for us would have to go out and give them a warning, go back and write them a citation, then, bring the citation back to the County Attorney’s Office and they would have to go through filing charges,” Williams said.

The new bill will allow a Code Enforcement Officer the ability to issue a warning for a first offense. However, a fine may be issued for a second visit if the problems persist.

Williams also stated at the meeting that the court will double the membership of the county’s cleanup crew from four to eight starting this year.

“What we’re hoping to do is, get a handle on this and get this trash situation under control,” Williams said.

Cleanup will begin on the many dilapidated homes and buildings dotting Floyd County, Williams said. However, he admits it’s a complicated issue.

“We’re going to have to start trying to do do more to get rid of these abandoned and dilapidated homes that are being turned into meth houses and drug houses.” Williams continued, “They’re not only an eyesore, but they’re a danger to kids in the community and we’re doing what we can, but that is just a slow process because that is someone’s property. You can’t just wheel in on somebody’s property and say, ’Its an eyesore, so we’re going to tear it down.

“We have hundreds of homes that need to be torn down, that are not safe here in Floyd County,” Williams said.

The FCFC has also voted to install cameras on the stretches of highway where illegal dumping frequently occurs.

“We do want folks to understand, we’re right now ordering cameras to put on the highway in these areas where folks toss out trash, and we will be getting license plate numbers of those individuals that are throwing their trash out illegally and we will prosecute them,” said Williams.