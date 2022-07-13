A Floyd County man charged with murdering three law enforcement officers and a K9 officer was scheduled to appear in Floyd District Court Monday, July 11, before Floyd District Judge Eric D. Hall.

However, before the preliminary hearing in his case could begin, court officials announced he has been indicted on several charges in the case.

Police say Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, opened fire of law enforcement officers who were attempting to serve an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) and warrant at his residence on Railroad Street in Old Allen. Killed in the shootings were Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Russell Chaffins, 28, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, 60, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Edward Petry, 60, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Officer Drago.

A Floyd County grand jury indicted Storz July 11 on three counts of murder of a police officer, six counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree assault on a service animal, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and a count of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury).

Just before Storz was to appear on camera via Zoom, Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner, informed Judge Hall and the court that a grand jury had returned the indictment.

Hall then addressed the media and those in the gallery and advised as to the next steps in the case.

“Once an indictment has been returned, the District Court loses jurisdiction and jurisdiction rests with the Circuit Court.” Hall said. “All matters pertaining to Mr. Storz will be addressed by the Circuit Court, including arraignment, bond and all other matters.

Hall went on to thank members of the media, many of whom have been in Floyd County since the deadly shooting took place June 30.

“I do want to take this opportunity to thank the members of the media, I think you guys showed professionalism, you showed compassion, during some of the worst moments this county has experienced in about 64 years,” Hall said. “Thank you for everything you’ve shown us, members of our community, members of our first responders and especially, members of the families.”