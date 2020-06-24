On June 15, the Floyd County grant program committee began reviewing applications, a process which, according to officials, was scheduled to continue until the end of the week.
Recently, the Floyd County Fiscal Court announced the start of its small business grant program to help small businesses within the county, excluding those business within Prestonsburg city limits. The program was established to help county businesses in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the committee, which is comprised of Missy Allen, Ramona Caldwell and Mark Miller, as well as Cameron Stephens, who is aiding the committee on behalf of the fiscal court, approximately 157 applications were receieved. The committee will continue reviewing the applications for the remainder of the week and, after the review process has been concluded, the fiscal court will then announce those individuals who have been awarded.
According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the grants will be between $2,000 and $5,000 per business, and will be given to both for-profit and non-profit businesses within the county. The total funds for the established grant program is $500,000.
Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams said that the individuals who have been awarded will be notified and announced during a special called meeting, which according to him, is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
