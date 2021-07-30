Prestonsburg Tourism Director Samantha Johnson and her team have had a busy summer since restrictions were eased last month.

There were numerous activities going on in the City of Prestonsburg this past weekend.

Not only was the Bluegrass Mountain Cup held on Sugarcamp Mountain Saturday-Sunday, it was also the finale of Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry and Jr. Pros at the Mountain Arts Center for the summer season.

However, those weren’t the only shows in town for the weekend, according to Johnson.

Bloodsong, the story of the Hatfields and McCoys, was live on stage at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater Friday and Saturday as well.

“The first weekend, we had some weather that we were combatted with, but this weekend, tonight’s the last night this weekend, and we actually just added two more performances for Thursday and Friday of next weekend,” said Johnson.

Also taking place Saturday evening was the Cruise-in Car Show in downtown Prestonsburg. The Cruise-in featured a long list of classic muscle cars, vintage pickups and wagons. It showcased newer models as well.

“The Cruise-in is also every fourth Saturday and normally throughout the summer we have PaddleFest every fourth Saturday as well,” Johnson said.

There’s more in store coming up as next weekend, July 31, will be the Burn Run at Archer Park. Sundy Best will also return to the Archer Park Stage for a concert on Saturday.

“We’ll have over 50 vendors down there. Carnivals, inflatables — Sundy Best will be performing again on Saturday and all proceeds from all of that goes to Shriners Kids. So, we’re gonna have some fun, but it’s also for a good cause,” said Johnson.