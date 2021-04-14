On April 13, the Floyd County Health Department and Director Thursa Sloan provided an update regarding Floyd County's current cases of the COVID-19 virus, as well as gave the latest information on the vaccination rollout.
According to Sloan, as of presstime on Tuesday, Floyd County has approximately two new cases of the COVID-19 virus. Sloan said that on April 11, the Floyd County Health department reported four new cases of the virus, with only a single new cases being reported on April 12.
With Tuesday's two cases, as of presstime, Sloan said that approximately 3,248 Floyd County residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
Sloan said that currently, there are 72 active cases of the COVID-19 virus here in Floyd County, with five individuals currently receiving hospital care, due to complications from the virus. According to the health department, there has been approximately 62 deaths which have occurred in Floyd County, due to the virus.
The department, Sloan said, still has the COVID-19 vaccine, which individuals can schedule an appointment for. Vaccines are available at the ARH hospital facilities, Pikeville Medical Center and several local pharmacies, along with the Floyd County Health Department. However, Sloan said, under the recommendation from the state, the department is halting use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Individuals can still receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, she added.
"We still want to encourage everyone to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Sloan said.
Sloan said that the health department has appointments open and individuals who wish to take the vaccine can call the department at, (606) 886-2788.
