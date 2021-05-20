As the Floyd County Health Department prepares to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to younger individuals, Director Thursa Sloan provided an update on where Floyd County currently stands in regards to its number of COVID-19 cases.
The department, she said, has recently finished conducting a survey to gauge whether or not parents would be comfortable allowing their children ages 12 and up to take the Pfizer vaccine.
As of presstime on May 18, Sloan said, Floyd County has reported two new COVID-19 cases, since its update provided on Monday evening. With those two new cases, Sloan said that the county has had a total of approximately 3,399 cases since the pandemic first began. Currently, according to Sloan, there are 18 individuals who are deemed as active cases, with approximately three individuals receiving hospital care.
Sloan said that Floyd County is current in the “yellow” due to its incident rate of 4.81.
According to Sloan, the department is asking individuals to consider vaccination for them and family members ages 12 and up. She added that the department had recently finished up a survey in which it gauged the interest on whether individuals would feel comfortable allowing children in that age range to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Due to those results, the health department, Sloan said will begin preparing a list as it begins to offer the vaccine to those younger individuals.
According to Sloan, any individual who wishes to schedule an appointment with the health department to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should call, (606) 886-2788.
Businesses, Sloan said, may continue to require a mask for all patrons to receive services so watch for signs. According to her, individuals with symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, low grade temp and any other signs should avoid contact with others.
“We encourage you to take precautions based on your own family's risks and do what's best to prevent illness in your family,” Sloan said.