The Floyd County Board of Education recently announced that Floyd Central High School has been selected by The Prichard Committee to host the 2023 Groundswell Summit, a two-day networking and resource-gathering event.
The summit, according to a statement from Floyd County Schools, is an opportunity for families, community leaders, educators and administrators to share new and innovative ideas for increasing student success.
The event also includes bus tours to five different locations throughout Floyd County that highlight family, school and community partnerships and local laboratories of learning, the statement said.
Day two of the summit begins with “The Great Schools Showcase,” followed by a plenary panel of Eastern Kentucky alumni and an awards ceremony that recognizes individual and collective efforts to create better schools.
The Groundswell Summit is currently seeking sponsors for the upcoming event. For more information on becoming a sponsor, you can contact the Floyd County Board of Education at, (606) 886-2354, or The Prichard Committee, 2285 Executive Drive, Suite 120, Lexington, KY, 40505.