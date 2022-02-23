Floyd County recently signed on to expand the county’s trail system by partnering with First Frontier Appalachian Trail Systems (FFATS), also known as Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority (KMRRA), out of Knott County.

On Wednesday, February 16, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and the Floyd County Fiscal Court held a signing to initiate the new partnership with representatives from First Frontier Appalachian Trails and 95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, in attendance.

Williams welcomed the new venture, which will improve existing trails, such as Sugar Camp Mountain and the many mountain bike trails found throughout the county.

“This is my one minute spiel just in Floyd County — We have two golf courses, a community college, The Mountain Arts Center, the number one State Park in Kentucky, a lake, amphitheater, the Rails-to-Trails, some of the best bike trails in Kentucky, and that’s just here in Floyd County,” Williams said.

Scott Smith, Executive Director of First Frontier, is excited and thankful for the opportunity to partner with Floyd County.

“Very excited today, we’ve signed our first agreement with Judge Williams and the Floyd County Fiscal Court, so we’re very excited. At the heart of this, it’s an economic development project and we look forward to doing the same sorts of things with the rest of our member counties,” Smith said.

With the loss of thousands of jobs in the mining industry Eastern Kentucky, Smith said he hopes to help displaced miners learn a new profession.

“The hope is to bolster the whole region. We’ve all been hit hard by the loss of tons of coal jobs, this can’t fully replace that, but we feel that it can be a very successful piece of the puzzle in helping to rebuild,” said Smith.