Floyd County’s health ranking has fluctuated over the past several years, but, steadily, it has remained at the bottom, statewide, in terms of health outcomes.
According to the annual county health rankings released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Floyd County ranks 116th out of 120 counties, in terms of overall health. It’s one of the worst scores the county has received in this report over the past decade, and, while it reflects a decline in overall health since last year, when the county ranked 114th, the score is much better than it was in 2013, when Floyd County ranked 120th — the worst ranking in Kentucky for overall health.
Since at least 2010, the county’s overall health has ranked at the bottom of counties statewide, according to the annual county health rankings reports. The county’s best overall health ranking from 2010 to 2020 was in 2018, when the county ranked 112th out of 120 counties in terms of health outcomes.
That ranking came one year after the Floyd County Health Department created the Floyd County Health and Wellness Coalition, a group of community partners who came together in May 2017 to find ways to improve the county’s overall health.
At that meeting, Neva Francis of St. Joseph of Martin, now known as ARH Our Lady of the Way, talked about a community outreach program the hospital started in 1989 to improve the community’s health. She told the crowd that the hospital cannot improve the health of an entire community on its own.
“We can’t boil the ocean ... It has to be a desire. It has to be something that we all want and that we’re all willing to sacrifice and get going on this,” she said.
That year, Floyd County ranked 115th out of 120 counties — better that its rank this year — in terms of health outcomes.
Ranking 116th this year, Floyd County also ranks:
• 116th in terms of health outcomes
• 114th in terms of quality of life
• 113th in terms of length of life
• 103rd in terms of health factors
• 103rd in terms of social and economic factors
• 102nd in terms of health behaviors
• 101st in terms of physical environment
• 68th in terms of clinical care
According to the report, premature death is a rising trend in Floyd County, and the county’s average life expectancy is 71, below the state average of 75.4.
In the quality of life measure, the report shows that 29 percent of Floyd County residents are in “poor or fair health,” which is above the state average of 24 percent. According to the report, at least 37 percent of Floyd County residents are in “frequent” mental or physical distress.
It says about 41 percent of Floyd County residents are obese, 25 percent of adults smoke and 37 percent are physically inactive. Statewide, adult obesity is 34 percent, adult smoking is 25 percent and physical inactivity is 29 percent.
Diabetes is present in 17 percent of Floyd Countians, the report says, and that’s four percent higher than the state average and 10 percent higher than the national average.
According to the report, 29 percent of Medicare enrollees received an annual mammogram, a trend that has gotten worse in the period studied, and the ratio between the number of residents and primary care physicians has also declined.
There were some bright spots in the report, however.
Access to healthcare in Floyd County is higher than other parts of the state, with the county ranking 68th out of 120 counties in that measure.
The number of residents uninsured is 6 percent, according to the report, a trend that improved over the years; as have the number of dentists and preventable hospital stays in the county.
The following information was compiled from comparing data about Floyd County’s health in 2013 — when the county ranked 120th of all 120 counties in terms of health outcomes — to 2020, when the county ranks 116th in terms of health outcomes.
• Overall health outcomes improved, from 120th to 116th.
• Length of life score improved from 116th to 113th.
• The percentage of adults reporting fair or poor health decreased from 38 percent to 29 percent.
• The percentage reporting poor mental or physical health days decreased from 14.3 percent to 11.9 percent.
• The percentage of low birth weight decreased from 11.4 percent to 10 percent.
• Adult smoking decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.
• The number of newly-diagnosed sexual transmitted chlamydia infections per 100,000 population decreased from 238 to 234.3.
• The percentage of people without health insurance decreased from 19 percent to 6 percent.
• Preventable hospital stays, for Medicare enrollees, increased from 203 to 11,617.
• The high school graduation rate increased from 80 percent to 96 percent.
•The percentage of children in poverty increased from 38 percent to 44 percent.
• Physical inactivity decreased from 41 percent to 37 percent.
• Adult obesity increased from 37 percent to 41 percent.
• The percentage of Medicare enrollees who got an annual mammogram decreased from 54.2 percent to 29 percent.
• Excessive drinking increased from 8 percent to 13 percent
This year, the foundation reports that 13 percent of residents have “severe housing problems,” 34 percent drive alone at least 30 minutes to work.
The full report may be found online at, countyhealthrankings.org.
