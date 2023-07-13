The Floyd County Library hosted its garden club meeting on July 8 at their Prestonsburg location.

Heather Ousley, who helped get the club started, said the club is vital for its participants.

“We have young adults in the club, who are on the autism spectrum with different abilities,” Ousley said. “There are not a lot of things for them to do in town. School has different options but once they age out of school, there is really nothing for them.”

Ousley, along with Jeniffer Starr, help run the group. Ousley recently moved from Georgia to the Prestonsburg area, while Starr moved from Tennessee. Both of them have children who participate in the club.

Ousley said she initially brought her kids to the library’s “Haunted library” event, and expressed the need for more inclusive events for young adults with special needs. She spoke with Randy Reno, who is the library’s Adult Services Programmer.

“I was talking with Randy, and I told him about the lack of opportunity for these kids,” she said. Ousley said Reno’s reply was “Let’s get something going.”

Ousley said the rest is history.

“We had a big kick off back in April, and there were probably sixty to seventy people here,” Ousley said. “We got a lot of names and addresses. So, there seems to be a desire for something within the special needs community here.

Ousley said they are sticking to the same activities for now, but will be looking to implement new ones in the future.

“It all started with ‘Coffee and cards’, and we do that as well as the garden club twice a month” she said. “We are scheduled through August, and once that time rolls around, we will decide if we are going to continue with the garden club or roll into something else. We have been discussing crafting time.”

To participate, contact Ousley at, (770) 265-9499. You can also call the library and ask for Randy Reno, or visit the “Linked to Family, Friends and Community” facebook page.

The events are open to anyone. The garden club and “Coffee and cards” are scheduled for the second and fourth Saturday of each month, with the garden club starting at 9:15 a.m. and “Coffee and cards” beginning at 10 a.m.