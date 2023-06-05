Kentucky Science Center is bringing its hands-on early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit designed to travel around the state, will open at Floyd County Public Library on Saturday, June 3.

Designed specifically for children ages 8 and under, Science in Play2Go is built around the twin concepts of open-ended play and “loose parts” — materials that can be reimagined in countless ways — that allow children to naturally develop 21st century learning and STEAM skills, according to statement. The elements of the exhibit present in Floyd County — including engineering with big blocks in Build Your World and visiting the Shapes and Stuff Store — encourage open-ended thought, collaboration, and creativity. These fundamental skills provide a crucial foundation for future learning, the statement said.

Science in Play2Go is provided free of charge to communities and participating libraries thanks to the support and partnership of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA).

Science in Play2Go’s impact is clear, the statement said. Ongoing surveys of the traveling exhibit show that an average of 89 percent of parents and caregivers report “feeling more confident in my ability to nurture my child’s science learning” after visiting Science in Play2Go; 94 percent believe that Science in Play2Go helps them “think of new ways to encourage learning at home”; and 96 percent report it helps them “extend learning by asking my child questions and encourage new skills.”

In its first six years of operation, Science in Play2Go welcomed almost 195,000 visitors with residencies in 20 Kentucky counties. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many county libraries were closed to the public, Science in Play2Go transitioned into Kentucky malls, with locations in Louisville’s Mall St. Matthews and Bowling Green’s Greenwood Mall. The traveling exhibit returned to public libraries in early 2022.

The traveling exhibit is open to the community during normal library hours. Field trips and group visits to Science in Play2Go are encouraged; groups, including schools and local community centers, may contact the library directly to arrange a visit. Science in Play2Go is designed to serve as a resource to the community, providing at-home activities for parents and caregivers to do science with children and tools to help facilitate early-childhood learning.

Floyd County Public Library is located at 161 N. Arnold Avenue in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. The library’s Science in Play2Go experience is available to the public from Saturday, June 3 through Saturday, Aug. 26.

For more information, please visit the Floyd County Public Library website at, fclib.org, or call, (606) 886-2981.