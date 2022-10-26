A Floyd man was arrested after burning trash developed into a forest fire.
According to the arrest citation, on Oct. 23, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer S. Combs was dispatched to a forest fire at Ky. 122 at Hit Hat.
Witnesses, Combs wrote, told the officer they saw Terry G. Tackett, 41, burning trash behind his residence throughout the day. At approximately 1 p.m., Combs wrote, the fire spread to the nearby hillside.
As of 8 p.m., the officer wrote, the fire had burnt approximately 10 acres and had gotten close to several houses, which had to be protected through a fire department response. The Kentucky Division of Forestry, the citation said, responded and fought the fire until dark.
A forest ranger, Combs wrote, stated that the burn pattern indicated the fire originated at the burn pile behind Tackett’s residence.
There is currently a burn ban in place, preventing burning before 6 p.m., Combs wrote, adding that Tackett also did not clear any leaves or vegetation from the area around where he was burning the trash.
Tackett was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of fire hazard season - burning before 6 p.m. and setting fire on own land without taking precautions.
He was released on his own recognizance and is set to be back in court Nov. 9.