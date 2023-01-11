Floyd man charged with burglarizing, severely damaging Pikeville businesses

A Floyd County man was arrested on several felony charges Jan. 10 linked to allegations that he burglarized two Pikeville businesses, causing severe damages to both.

According to Pikeville Police Lt. Chad Branham, on Jan. 10, James Prater, 38, of Charby Hollow Road, Martin, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, felony theft and possession of burglary tools in connection with the burglaries of Funtime Inflatables on Town Mountain Road and the Riverfill 10 Cinemas in downtown Pikeville over the weekend.

According to Branham, on Jan. 7, a suspect later identified as Prater used a crowbar in an attempt to pry open the door of Funtime Inflatables, but was unsuccessful. Eventually, Branham said, the individual used the crowbar to break the glass door, then went inside, where he caused extensive damage.

“Once inside there, there was damage done all over the store, including in the back where the public can’t even go, behind the register, to the arcade machines,” Branham said.

During the course of the burglary, court documents said, the suspect stole three cash registers and other quantities of money which totaled more than $1,000, as well as candy, food and rolls of change.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 9, Branham said, the Riverfill 10 burglary occurred, resulting in a similar amount of damage and loss.

According to an arrest citation, in that case, Prater pried the door open with a crowbar and went inside, where he stole random items from behind the counter. The court documents said Prater then ripped a safe from the wall, placed it into a trash can and then took it his vehicle.

Branham said that, through the course of the investigation, he and the other officers, including Pikeville Police Det. Bruce Collins, were able to obtain a large amount of evidence linking Prater to to the crimes, including his vehicle.

Branham enlisted the help of Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson and Kentucky State Police Sgt. Jeremy Giles and Johnson went to a residence at Barnett Road in Martin to contact Prater.

Johnson wrote in court documents that, when he made contact, Prater kept putting his hands in his pockets, despite being told to not do so.

Eventually, Johnson said, Prater removed his hands from his pockets, at which time a prescription pill bottle with no prescription on it fell from his pocket. Inside the bottle, Johnson wrote, he found Xanax and oxycodone pills.

In addition to the Pike charges, Prater was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.

Branham said the case is not unique for the Pikeville Police Department, which takes burglaries and similar crimes seriously.

“When we respond to these types of calls, we understand that these businesses, or if it’s a residence, they’re calling us for a reason,” Branham said.

As a result, he said, the department is not responding just to provide a report for insurance purposes, but to investigate the case thoroughly and solve it.

“People feel violated,” he said. “Times are hard since COVID. These are both locally-owned businesses … and they suffered hardship from this.”

In addition to the property damage, Branham said, the companies suffered monetary losses as a result of the incidents.

“I wanted to see that these businesses got justice for that,” Branham said.