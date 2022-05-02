A Floyd County man was arrested recently on charges including fleeing or evading police after an incident at McDowell.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dusty Newsome, on April 18, he and Deputy Kris Hall responded to a report of a collision at McDowell in which a pickup truck had struck a fire hydrant and fled the scene. The caller, Newsome wrote, gave officers the license plate number of the vehicle and said the truck also almost struck her vehicle.
The citation said that, while on-scene, the deputies saw a truck matching the description of the one involved in the crash traveling with no lights on at a high rate of speed.
Hall, the citation said, attempted to stop the truck, but the vehicle traveled approximately 5 miles before stopping.
The deputies spoke with the driver, Stewart A. Hall, 48, of Stamper Branch, Wayland, who admitted to hitting the fire hydrant and fleeing the scene, the citation said. However, Hall said he did not stop because he did not see the blue lights behind him because his mother was the last to drive the vehicle and had the rearview mirror pointed toward the ground.
Hall was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree fleeing or evading police and a traffic charge.