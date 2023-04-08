A Floyd County man was arrested on a felony fleeing and evading charge after a recent incident.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Dylan Mullins, on March 27, he saw a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro on Ky. 306, Wheelwright, in which the driver, identified as Austin Lee Hall, 25, of Ky. 306, was not wearing a seat belt. In addition, Mullins wrote, the vehicle had an expired registration.

The citation said that, when Mullins turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, Hall pulled off the roadway, then made a U-turn and fled.

During the course of the ensuing pursuit, the citation said, Hall ignored a stop sign and passed several vehicles in the oncoming traffic lane, forcing vehicles to maneuver onto the shoulder of the road to avoid being struck.

Due to the high traffic from school dismissing, Mullins wrote, he terminated the pursuit, as he knew Hall and his address.

Mullins wrote that he went to the address and saw Hall flee into a residence. Hall came out of the residence and was arrested.

The citation said Hall had three active warrants.

During a search of the vehicle subsequent to Hall’s arrest, the citation said, officers found two loaded handguns in the backseat as well as a loaded handgun in the center console.

Hall was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), convicted felon in possession of a handgun (three counts), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and traffic charges.