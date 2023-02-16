A Floyd County man was arrested recently on numerous charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine and resisting arrest after, police said, a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May, on Feb. 7, he and Kentucky State Police Trooper Derek Coleman observed a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with only one tail light and with no visible license plate traveling on Frasure Creek Road at McDowell.
Coleman, the citation said, initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which continued for a short distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the citation said, the driver, identified as Shelton D. Jones, 33, of Ky. 680, Grethel, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot uphill.
May wrote that he deployed his K9 unit, Bear, who apprehended Jones by biting him on his arm to gain compliance.
Jones was placed under arrest and it was discovered he had active warrants for his arrest. Further, May wrote, the offices found a box under him that contained three separate baggies containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Each baggie, the citation said, weighed approximately 4 grams, and officers also found a set of scales in the box.
May wrote that police have received tips of Shelton being involved in the illegal sale of narcotics for some time.
Shelton was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine).