A Floyd County man was arrested on a felony drug trafficking charge after a traffic stop at Garrett.
On Dec. 9, according to an arrest citation, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May attempted to make a stop on a vehicle at Minnie driven by Nicholas Evans, 42, of Left Short Branch, McDowell.
When May initiated his emergency equipment, the citation said, Evans failed to stop and began to flee. When May and troopers with Kentucky State Police finally got the vehicle to stop, the citation said, Evans fled on foot.
Evans was found and placed under arrest, the citation said, at which time officers found a pill bottle in Evans’ pocket that contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
In addition, a black magnetic box was located near Evans which contained a baggie with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a set of digital scales. The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine, according to the citation, was approximately 40 grams.
Evans was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.