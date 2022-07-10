A Floyd County man was arrested recently on nearly two dozen charges related to the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to court documents and a statement from Kentucky State Police, on June 28, KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Christopher Jacob Hall, 24, of Barn Branch, Harold, on 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
According to the statement, the Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Hall sharing sexually explicit images online.
A search warrant was executed, the statement said, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination as part of the ongoing investigation.
According to the arrest citation in the case, Hall admitted to downloading and distributing the child pornography material for monetary gain.
The charges Hall faces, according to the statement, are class C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison. Hall was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.