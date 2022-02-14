A Floyd man was charged recently after police said he was found to be racing on U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg.
According to the citation, at 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23, Prestonsburg Police Officer David Adams was patrolling on U.S. 23 when he observed a 2018 Chevrolet Impala and a Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound on the highway at 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Adams stopped the Impala, the citation said, and the driver, Christian Gabriel Slone, 20, of Beaver Junction Road, Dwale, told the officer the Camaro had “come up on him” and they started racing. Slone, the citation said, told the officer, “I thought the Camaro was a V8.”
Slone was cited on charges of racing a motor vehicle on a public highway and traffic charges.