A Prestonsburg man was arrested on a felony charge recently after he was allegedly found in the process of disassembling a car belonging to a woman who recently died.
According to the arrest citation, on Aug. 10, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jason Arms was notified by the family member of a recently deceased woman that her vehicle was broken down and they were waiting for someone to remove it, but that the family had been informed that Steven J. Buck, 39, of Ky. 321, was in the process of stripping the vehicle down.
Upon arrival at the residence, the citation said, Arms observed the vehicle, a 2011 Ford Focus, as well as two individuals, one identified as Buck, near the vehicle.
The vehicle’s hood had been removed, Arms wrote, and there were numerous tools and car parts around the vehicle. Upon closer look, the citation said, Arms noted that the entire top half of the vehicle’s engine had been disassembled, there were numerous parts missing from the engine, wires had been cut and there were two catalytic converters missing from the vehicle.
Buck, the citation said, had no legal right to the vehicle and was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree criminal mischief.