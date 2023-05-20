A Floyd County man is facing a charge of trafficking in heroin after law enforcement conducted a traffic stop at Wayland.
According to an arrest citation, on May 14, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May was stationary in Wayland when he observed a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck turn onto Ky. 1086 without signaling properly.
May wrote that he conducted a traffic stop on the truck and made contact with the driver, Randol G. Shepherd, 48, of North Ralphs Road, Garrett, who could not provide registration and insurance on the vehicle.
May, the citation said, deployed K9 Bear and the dog “alerted for the presence of illegal narcotics”
The citation said May conducted a search, during which he located scales, small plastic baggies, a small baggie of a crystal-like substance and another baggie containing a pink powdery substance believed to be heroin.
May wrote that he also found $1,030 in cash on Shepherd’s person.
Shepherd was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and traffic charges.