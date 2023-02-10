A Floyd County man is facing a felony methamphetamine trafficking charge after, police said, his vehicle was stopped for not having a its rear license plate illuminated.
According to an arrest citation, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May also found that the vehicle’s license was expired as he followed it on Stone Coal Road at Garrett on Feb. 3.
While initiating a traffic stop, May wrote, he saw the driver throw a baggie out of the driver’s side window onto the ground.
May wrote that when he approached the vehicle, he located the baggie, which contained a “substantial amount” of a crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine.
The citation said May asked the driver, Cartney Conn, 29, of Stone Coal Road, to step out of the vehicle after he noticed there was a handgun tucked in between the seats of Conn’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle, May wrote, revealed scales and an assorted amount of cash in various denominations equalling $611.
Conn was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and traffic charges.