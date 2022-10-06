Kentucky State Police reported that a Floyd man died in a crash recently.
According to a statement from KSP, at 4:41 p.m., Oct. 2, KSP Post 9 received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash had occurred on Ky. 680 at Langley. Troopers from Post 9 reported to the scene and began an investigation.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated that Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on Ky. 680 when the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a guardrail. Bailey was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, the statement said.
Trooper Hunter Kidd is investigating the crash, the statement said, and was assisted on the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.