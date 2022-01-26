PIKEVILLE — A Floyd County man was killed in a crash in Pikeville on Jan. 20.
According to Pikeville Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Ky. 3496 (South Mayo Trail) near the Holiday Inn Express.
The wreck occurred when the driver of a northbound passenger car attempted to turn left from U.S. 23 to Ky. 3496 and pulled into the path of a southbound 18-wheel tractor-trailer coal truck.
The three occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported from the scene by Pikeville Fire/EMS to Pikeville Medical Center where Eric Blankenship, 42, of Melvin, who was in the front passenger seat at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead, Conn said.
There were no seat belts in use in the passenger car at the time of the wreck, Conn said.
According to Conn, at this point, no charges are anticipated in connection with the crash and there was no preliminary evidence of any kind of impairment on the part of either drivers.
The crash remains under investigation by Conn, an accident reconstructionist.