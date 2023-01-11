A Floyd County man was sentenced to 365 days in jail on Jan. 5, after a jury found him guilty of DUI and one charge of wanton endangerment,

The incident occurred on March 5, when two motorists observed a pickup truck being driven by Nicolas Newsome, 45, of Toler, swerving across both southbound lanes of U.S. 23.

According to Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley, the witnesses followed Newsome’s truck from Allen to Harold, during which time they phoned 911 and were instructed to tail Newsome’s vehicle from a safe distance until KSP made contact.

One of the witnesses stated she was scared to attempt to pass Newsome’s truck for fear of being involved in a collision, due to his erratic driving.

“While you were following along behind the vehicle, did something unusual happen?” Bartley asked the witness.

Bartley told the jury that Newsome’s truck then attempted to make a right turn onto KY 680 at the Harold red light, at which time a passenger bailed from Newsome’s moving vehicle.

“This young lady is so strong, so brave, that she even took a video while in the car,” Bartley said.

According to testimony, Newsome’s daughter, despite her injuries, ran into the Harold Double Kwik and into the store's back room, where she pleaded for help.

Newsome’s daughter, now 16, took the stand against her father, and explained in detail the events of March 5.

The punishment for the offense of DUI carried a maximum of 30 days in jail. The charge of wanton endangerment carried a maximum punishment of 365 days in jail, which Bartley was seeking.

The jury deliberated less than 10 minutes before returning their guilty verdict.